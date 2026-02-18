Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina cruise into Dubai last 16

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Coco Gauff of the US in action against Anna Kalinskaya at the Dubai Tennis WTA Championships in Feb 17.

DUBAI - Coco Gauff bounced back from her shock early exit in Doha last week with a comfortable victory over Anna Kalinskaya in Dubai on Feb 17, while Elena Rybakina opened her campaign with a dominant win.

The American, who lost to lucky loser Elisabetta Cocciaretto in her opening match in Qatar, made no such mistake against Kalinskaya, easing through the second-round tie 6-4, 6-4.

Gauff will face Belgian Elise Mertens in the last 16 of the WTA 1000 event.

The two-time Grand Slam champion created headlines earlier this week for comments about anti-immigration policies in the United States, saying: “I don’t think people should be dying in the streets for just existing.”

Gauff struggled at times in Dubai, serving 12 double-faults, but broke Russian Kalinskaya’s serve six times to emerge victorious from a scrappy encounter.

“It wasn’t the prettiest one, but it was enough for today,” Gauff, seeded third, said.

“It was pretty windy. I was just trying to adjust – both of us were struggling with consistency on the court.”

Australian Open champion and top seed Rybakina put on an imposing display as she brushed past Kimberly Birrell 6-1, 6-2 in just 60 minutes on court.

The Kazakh will take on Croatian lucky loser Antonia Ruzic in the last 16, following her 6-1, 6-7 (2/7), 6-1 victory over Anastasia Zakharova.

Mirra Andreeva and Belinda Bencic were both beneficiaries of second-round walkovers.

Russian teenager Andreeva, who received a first-round bye, will face Romanian Jaqueline Cristian for a quarter-final place after Daria Kasatkina pulled out with a hip injury.

In-form Czech youngster Sara Bejlek, who won a title in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, also withdrew with an abdominal injury, handing Bencic a spot in round three.

The Swiss will next face seventh seed Elina Svitolina who progressed to the round of 16 after her opponent, Paula Badosa, retired after losing the opening set.

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula cruised through with a 6-4, 6-0 thrashing of Varvara Gracheva and will next play compatriot Iva Jovic.

The tournament in Dubai, one of the 10 WTA 1000 competitions, has been severely hit by the withdrawals of world number one Aryna Sabalenka and six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

Second seed Amanda Anisimova had also been given a walkover on Feb 16 after her second-round opponent Barbora Krejcikova pulled out.

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko, who reached the Qatar Open final last week, also withdrew ahead of the tournament, citing an elbow injury. AFP