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Cobolli cruises past Tien in straight sets to snap American's winning run

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PARIS, May 30 - Italian Flavio Cobolli dismantled American Learner Tien 6-2 6-2 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the French Open fourth round in commanding fashion.

• The 10th-seed, who now reached a Grand Slam fourth round for only the second time, raced to a 3-0 lead, with Tien looking sluggish after needing five sets in the previous round to beat Facundo Diaz Acosta.

• The American, ranked 18th, went into the match on a six-match winning streak after capturing his first clay title in Geneva last week but by the time he trailed 4-1 in the second set, it was clear his winning run was about to come to an end.

• A Cobolli ace and a backhand error from Tien handed his opponent the second set, and Cobolli kept up the pressure to move 3-1 up in the third, courtesy of another early break.

• The 24-year-old will next play American Zachary Svajda. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.