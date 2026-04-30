Clinical Jannik Sinner holds off wildcard Rafael Jodar to reach Madrid Open semis

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MADRID – World No. 1 Jannik Sinner said that he was “pushed to the limit” as he held off 19-year-old wildcard Rafael Jodar to win 6-2, 7-6 (7-0) in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

In doing so, he became the sixth player to reach the semi-finals of all nine ATP 1000 Masters tournaments.

The Italian saved five break points in the second set and won 11 points in a row to defeat the Spaniard.

"He pushed me to the limit, he's an incredible player... I'm incredibly happy, it's been a very high quality match," Sinner said in his post-match interview.

“I got lucky a bit in the second set but also a little bit of experience. I’m happy about today’s match and obviously very happy to be in the semis here for the first time. It means a lot to me. We’ll see how it goes.

“Reaching semis in every tournament is tough. I try to improve on every surface. Every condition here is quite unique. But look, I’m happy. Now we see what’s coming.”

The 24-year-old produced a disciplined performance in the first set, breaking the local favourite twice to take a 5-2 lead, before sealing the set with a fierce backhand.

Jodar, who won his first tour title in Morocco this month, threatened to pull 4-2 ahead in the second set, but Sinner saved two break points to stay level at 3-3.

The Italian, chasing his second claycourt title this season after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters, then dominated the tiebreak and sealed victory with a forehand that Jodar could not reach.

He will next face Arthur Fils, who beat Jiri Lehecka 6-3 6-4 later in the day, extending his winning streak to nine matches.

The 21st seed became the first Frenchman to reach the semi-finals in Madrid since 2009, avenging his recent Miami Open loss to Lehecka with a dominant, 74-minute display in which he did not face a single break point.

Like Sinner, Fils remains undefeated on clay this season, building on his triumph at the Barcelona Open earlier this month.

In other news, Briton Jack Draper will not compete at next month’s French Open as he continues to recover from a knee injury, the former world No. 4 said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old left-hander was forced to retire midway through his first-round match against Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry in Barcelona due to a problem with his right leg.

Draper, ranked 28th in the world, had returned to action only in February after six months out with a niggling left arm injury, having also missed the Australian Open. REUTERS