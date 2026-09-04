Clinical Rybakina marches into US Open third round

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NEW YORK, Sept 3 - World number two Elena Rybakina put on a dominant performance to beat Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-2 6-4 and reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The Kazakh, who is looking to climb to the top of the WTA rankings with a title in New York, delivered on expectations in the night's final session at Louis Armstrong Stadium, extending her pursuit of a third Grand Slam crown.

She raced to a 3-0 lead and never looked back in the opener, closing out the set in just half an hour.

In the second set, Rybakina picked up where she left off, piling on the pressure with clean ball-striking to win three of the first four games and push toward a routine finish.

But serving for the match, the Russian-born player dropped her serve for the first time in the tournament, as a spirited Bouzas Maneiro refused to go away. Rybakina regrouped quickly, however, closing out the win in the following game with yet another break.

"I'm really happy with this win today, in the second set she started to go for her shots but I'm happy I managed to close it out," Rybakina said on court.

Rybakina had dispelled doubts over her fitness after retiring from the Cincinnati Open in the build-up to the tournament, and she will now face Yuliia Starodubtseva in the third round, after the Ukrainian completed a comeback win over 32nd seed Maria Sakkari.

"It's true it wasn't perfect preparation at all," Rybakina said. "I was a bit upset watching everybody practice preparing for the tournament and I was just doing all possible recovery and gym. I'm super happy to be here." REUTERS