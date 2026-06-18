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Clinical De Minaur eases into Queen's quarter-finals

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Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 17, 2026 Australia's Alex de Minaur in action during his round of 16 match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 17, 2026 Australia's Alex de Minaur in action during his round of 16 match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

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LONDON, June 17 - Top seed Alex de Minaur dispatched Canadian Denis Shapovalov with ease to move into the Queen's Club quarter-finals on Wednesday where he will face American Brandon Nakashima.

World number six de Minaur produced a clinical display on a sunny Andy Murray Arena to win 6-4 6-1 in little more than an hour -- improving his record over Shapovalov to 6-0.

De Minaur stepped up a level from the previous day when he beat another Canadian, Gabriel Diallo, looking every bit the accomplished grass-court player that he is.

Next up is Nakashima, who eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over Peru's Ignacio Buse.

British wildcard Arthur Fery also reached the quarter-finals as he beat wily French veteran Adrian Mannarino 7-6(7) 6-4. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.