Clijsters can't ignore 'inner feeling' in comeback decision

PARIS • Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters, coming out of retirement for a second time, revealed on Sunday that a persistent inner feeling and advice from her husband served as the key to her WTA return at the Dubai Championships this week.

"It was a feeling that I had inside, a feeling that I had inside for a little while," the 36-year-old mother-of-three said.

"Once in a while that feeling would go away when I was home with the kids. A couple times it would come back. It got stronger and stronger."

The Belgian wild card was handed a tough first-round assignment against last month's Australian Open finalist Garbine Muguruza for her first match since the 2012 US Open.

The result of their clash yesterday was not available at press time.

She was originally slated to face Kiki Bertens, but the Dutchwoman had to withdraw from the competition after advancing all the way to Sunday's St Petersburg Open final, where she beat Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-3.

Clijsters retired initially in 2007 to marry and have her first child, before she returned in 2009 and won three of her four Grand Slam titles.

She retired again in 2012.

"I talked to my husband. He was like, 'Stop worrying about why and ask yourself why not'," she said.

"He made a very good point. I was like, 'There is no 'why not'. Why wouldn't I do it?"

Clijsters added: "I've enjoyed the challenge since the day I've decided to go for it. It's been with ups and downs.

"Being 36 years old, you know that's how it's been for your whole career. It's how you mentally stay through it, how strong you stay through those kind of situations."

She had planned to return for the Australian Open but it was pushed back due to a knee injury.

"When things don't go well, that's obviously when you have to be committed and focused. I've been doing that," said the winner of 41 singles titles. "It's been an interesting but very challenging process that I'm really enjoying."

That process included a practice session with world No. 2 Simona Halep on Sunday.

Clijsters said: "I have been a big fan of her for a few years.

"Obviously, watching her win French Open (in 2018), seeing her triumph in Wimbledon last year was great to see for somebody who is such a hard worker.

"She's one of those girls too, here you can just practise hard, appreciate what the other person is doing across the net. She's great. Just fun to be hitting balls with her."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE