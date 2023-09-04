Cirstea into US Open quarter-finals as Bencic downed

NEW YORK - Veteran Romanian Sorana Cirstea reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in 14 years on Sunday, defeating Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in straight sets to advance to the last eight at the US Open.

Cirstea, 33, who last played in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam at the French Open in 2009, prevailed 6-3, 6-3 to ease past her 15th-seeded opponent.

It is only the second time in 59 appearances in the main draw of a Slam event that 30th seed Cirstea has made it into the quarter-finals.

The Romanian, who upset fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the third round on Friday, will play Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. AFP