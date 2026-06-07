Chwalinska says years of hard work paid off in French Open run

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PARIS, June 6 - Maja Chwalinska's remarkable French Open run ended in defeat in the final, but the Pole said her march was the culmination of 18 years of hard work finally clicking to carry her onto the biggest stage in Paris.

Ranked 114 in the world before her three-week adventure began in the qualifying round, Chwalinska defeated higher-ranked opponents despite admittedly not being at her best, only to go down 6-3 6-2 to Russian Mirra Andreeva on Saturday.

While her improbable charge from the fringes thrust her into the spotlight, the 24-year-old Chwalinska said her breakthrough was the result of years of graft.

"Well, it's such a huge jump all of a sudden, but really, it's been 18 years of hard work, patience and perseverance," Chwalinska told reporters.

"I had to go through so much to be in this place, in this position. Life's weird sometimes, and you just have to do your thing and believe that it'll click someday.

"I'm happy that it did."

What makes Chwalinska's run all the more striking is that in 2021, she said she had battled depression for over 18 months and temporarily stepped away from the sport.

"Tennis is such a tough sport. It's so individual. We start so early. We're basically kids when we start, we're teenagers," Chwalinska added.

"People are expecting that we're going to behave like adults already and we're just kids really. The pressure is huge because every match we are exposed. People can judge us. In this day and age you can write anything on the internet.

"I feel like it's very challenging and you've just got to protect yourself as well as you can."

Chwalinska, who is projected to rise to number 21 in the rankings, said she would take a break before Wimbledon rather than seek grasscourt experience.

She will need a wildcard to enter the main draw at the All England Club when the Grand Slam begins on June 29.

"Even before Roland Garros, I said I needed a vacation after the tournament," she added.

"So now it's like three weeks I've been ... not waiting, because I wanted to be here, but I just knew back in my head that I'm going for the vacation after the French Open."

Looking ahead, Chwalinska said she would have to adjust to the changes in her life after earning $1.61 million in Paris - more money in one tournament than her entire career earnings.

"I guess I'll see, you know? It'll be different, for sure, but I think and I hope I'll adapt. I'll definitely work hard," Chwalinska said.

"I'll give my all to be better each and every day, and I'll see what the results will be. I'm definitely grateful for this time, but it's in the past now." REUTERS