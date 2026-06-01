Chwalinska beats last French hope Parry to reach quarter-finals

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PARIS, June 1 - Diane Parry, the last Frenchwoman standing in the French Open singles, was knocked out on Monday by Poland's Maja Chwalinska, who won 6-3 6-2 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Parry, who stunned world number six Amanda Anisimova in the third round, was outmanoeuvred in her maiden fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam by Chwalinska. The 24-year-old qualifier troubled the home favourite with a mix of slices, drop shots, and clever variations on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"It's my game, it's pretty natural for me to play drop shots," Chwalinska said on the court.

The Pole broke late in the first set to serve it out at 5-3. In the second, Chwalinska saved the only break point she faced before storming through the final five games to seal a commanding win.

Chwalinska, ranked 114th in the world, is the first qualifier to reach the women's French Open quarter-finals since 2020. She will next face Russia's Anna Kalinskaya.

"I didn't expect it, for sure, starting the tournament. I'm just very, very grateful," she said. REUTERS