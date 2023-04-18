China’s top player Zheng Qinwen ‘really excited’ about WTA return

Zheng Qinwen has welcomed the WTA’s decision to end its China boycott over concerns about Peng Shuai and the world No. 25 said she is looking forward to showcasing her skills on home soil for the first time at Tour level.

The governing body of women’s tennis suspended tournaments in China after the former doubles No. 1 stated in a now deleted 2021 social media post that a senior former Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her.

She briefly disappeared from public view after her post but made an appearance at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022 and conducted an interview with French publication L’Equipe.

The Women’s Tennis Association, which had sought a formal investigation into Peng’s allegations and an opportunity to meet her privately, said last week it will resume operations in China in 2023.

“I’m so happy the tournaments in China will finally be back because I’m really excited to play in front of my people,” the 20-year-old told reporters after her 6-4, 6-4 win over American Alycia Parks at the Stuttgart Open on Monday.

“I really miss China because it has been a long time, I never have time to come back there. Since the tournaments have started, I will have more time to go back to my home town (in Hubei) and meet all my family and to show my tennis over there.”

China’s highest-ranked player Zheng, who was named WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2022, has previously only played WTA qualifying matches in China at events in Wuhan and Tianjin in 2019.

Zheng, who next faces Polish world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart, said she was unaware of Peng’s whereabouts and that she had never talked to her before.

“But I think she’s pretty well in China. Honestly, I don’t know how she is. I just focus more on myself,” she said. REUTERS