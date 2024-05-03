Champion Aryna Sabalenka sets up Iga Swiatek rematch in Madrid Open final

MADRID – Defending Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka said it was “incredible tennis” as she produced a brilliant comeback from a set and a break down to beat Elena Rybakina on May 2 and reach the final.

The Belarusian second seed triumphed 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) and will face world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on May 4 in a rematch of the 2023 title decider. Swiatek earlier eased past American Madison Keys with a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 victory.

“I don’t know how, but somehow I was able to stay alive in the second set,” said Sabalenka, aiming for a third Madrid Open title in her third final.

“Probably she missed her opportunities, and I used my opportunities. It was a tough match, she’s a great player, it was incredible tennis tonight.”

Rybakina dominated a below-par Sabalenka in the first set with two breaks, but faced far stiffer resistance in the second after going a break up in the third game.

In the deciding third set, the players exchanged holds with just one break point reached – Sabalenka staying firm for a 6-5 advantage – before the tie-break.

She sealed her victory with a typically powerful serve that Rybakina could not control.

The big-hitter had lost three of her last four clashes against her Kazakh opponent but emerged triumphant as they met on clay for the first time.

Next up is Swiatek, who has a 6-3 record against Sabalenka. But in their only match in the Spanish capital, the latter triumphed in three sets a year ago to claim the title.

Dominant on clay, three-time Roland Garros champion Swiatek barely put a foot wrong against Keys, making just eight unforced errors in the match to leave the American with virtually no chance.

“I’m really happy that I had such a solid game today,” she said after reaching her 11th WTA 1000 final.

“Madison is an amazing player with a really fast game and a big serve, so I’m happy I was focused.”

In the men’s draw, Daniil Medvedev faces an anxious wait to know the full extent of an injury that forced him out of quarter-finals, as the Russian joined a group of top players struggling with fitness issues before the French Open.

He had treatment on the upper part of his right leg while leading Czech Jiri Lehecka 3-2 in the first set and again two games later. He went on to lose the set 6-4 before telling the umpire he could not continue.

“I couldn’t sprint, like when you strain a muscle or have a spasm,” Medvedev said.

“At the end of the set, I was (thinking) if I want to continue, I’ll just try to sprint to the net... When I sprinted I felt pain. So I was like, no need to continue.”

The Russian is the latest high-profile player to exit the tournament after Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner pulled out before his quarter-final against Felix Auger Aliassime due to a hip injury.

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz is also managing a right forearm problem. AFP, REUTERS