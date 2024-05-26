Casper Ruud wins third Geneva title to head to Paris on a high

GENEVA - Casper Ruud downed Novak Djokovic’s conqueror Tomas Machac on May 25 to win a third Geneva title and head into the French Open with a trophy in his racquet bag.

Norwegian Ruud, the world number seven, beat 44th-ranked Czech Machac 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 47 minutes.

Second seed Ruud is at home on the Parc des Eaux-Vives clay, having won the Geneva title in 2021 and 2022.

Ruud was the runner-up in the last two French Opens, and a third Geneva title gives the 25-year-old a timely boost as he makes the journey to Paris. Nobody has won more matches on the ATP tour this year than Ruud.

“Another tough match,” said Ruud.

“I’m sorry for Tomas.

“I think he played a great match. He definitely deserved to win the first set.

“It’s been a very good season so far.”

The 28-man Geneva tournament serves as a warm-up before the French Open, the second of the year’s four Grand Slams, which begins on May 26.

It was Ruud’s second match of the day, having beaten Italy’s in-form Flavio Cobolli 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a roller coaster semi-final.

The contest between Ruud and Cobolli, on a career-high ranking of 56, was meant to take place on the evening of May 24, but was called off due to persistent rain.

“I’ll just take a shower, rest, have some lunch and then start again,” Ruud said, after his first win of the day.