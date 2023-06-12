Casper Ruud says 'ridiculous' Novak Djokovic not done winning Grand Slams

PARIS – French Open runner-up Casper Ruud tipped Novak Djokovic to break the all-time record for Grand Slam titles, after the Serb claimed his 23rd major on Sunday by winning at Roland Garros for the third time.

Djokovic, 36, moved ahead of Rafael Nadal as the man with the most Slams, drawing level with Serena Williams and within one of Margaret Court’s record of 24.

He is also halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969.

“He holds all the records and these stats that are just ridiculous,” said Ruud, 24, who lost in straight sets. “Just shows how complete of a player he is.

“He can win on any surface, anywhere, any balls that we play with. He will be up for the challenge.”

“I’m sure he will aim for even more (than 23 Slams) if I know him the right way. He’s not done yet,” added the Norwegian, who has yet to take a set off Djokovic in five meetings.

“He’s one of the biggest legends of our sport, and hopefully one day I can beat him. But at the Grand Slam level, it’s going to be tough.”

Twelve months on from losing in the final to Rafael Nadal, Ruud finished as runner-up for the third time in five Grand Slam tournaments. He also lost to another Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz, at the 2022 US Open.

“Anyone you play in a Grand Slam final is going to be a good player,” said Ruud.

“But the three players I’ve played is just Rafa going for, at the time, the record for 22, and then Carlos who was just on fire in New York, and then here, Novak, going for 23. I played very tough players.

“I can’t just sit and make excuses. This is maybe the most important final that I reached. I sort of proved that whatever happened last year is just not like a one-time case.”

Ruud will head to July’s Wimbledon with limited expectations, having won just one match in three visits to the All England Club. He went out in the first round in 2019 and 2021 before falling in the second round in 2022.

“Probably going to plant some respect in my opponents’ eyes and hopefully I can build on that,” said Ruud. “It’s been close, but close but no cigar, so I’m going to keep working and try to get a Slam title one day.” AFP