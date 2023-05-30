Casper Ruud powers past qualifier Elias Ymer into French Open second round

PARIS – Casper Ruud has had a season of near misses in 2022, making the finals of the French and US Opens and the ATP Finals only to fall short at the last hurdle.

This time round, the 24-year Norwegian will hope to make amends and finally get his hands on a trophy on the big stage, and it all started well for the fourth seed at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

He coasted into the second round with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer on Court Suzanne Lenglen to kick off his bid for a second straight final in Paris.

Ymer was no match for the baseline power of his world No. 4 opponent, who lost in the 2022 final to Rafael Nadal, an absentee this edition because of injury.

Ruud, however, insisted that his win was not as straightforward as it seemed.

“It was tough. The first match back here since one of the best tournaments of my life, you have to try to defend what you did last year, so I was a bit nervous at times,” he said in his on-court interview.

“But I managed to calm down and as the match went on I felt a little better. I had to stay focused all the way and I am very happy to be through in straight sets.

“Last year was incredible for me and I will try to do it again wherever I play.”

Ruud got his first break at 3-3 when Ymer sailed a forehand wide.

The Norwegian, whose season start was far from successful before winning the title on clay in Estoril in April and reaching the last four in Rome two weeks ago, broke his opponent again at the start of the second set.

Pummelling Ymer with thundering baseline winners, he was in no mood to slow down, and even after the Swedish journeyman clawed his way back with a break of his own he responded with another break to bag the set.

Ymer, whose brother Mikael was eliminated in the first round as well, had no answer to Ruud’s power game, littering the court with errors when engaged in longer rallies, one of which came on the second match point, surrendering tamely with a backhand miss.

“It is great to be back in Paris and play in front of the French crowd,” Ruud added.

“They are very passionate. I had a great experience last year making the final and as every match went on I felt more supporters were coming to watch and support me.”