Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner crash out of Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI – The shocks kept coming at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday as the 91st-ranked Fabian Marozsan gave himself a belated birthday present by beating eighth-seeded Casper Ruud to reach the quarter-finals, before sixth seed Jannik Sinner also crashed out.

The unseeded Marozsan won 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-4 and will face Poland’s 16th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz or home player Zhang Zhizhen in the last eight.

Marozsan was joined in the quarter-finals by the 26th seed Sebastian Korda, who fended off a late fightback from the 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina to go through 7-5, 7-6 (8-6).

Marozsan sealed the deal against the more fancied Ruud in two hours and 38 minutes with a stinging forehand down the line on his second match point.

He called his maiden Masters quarter-final the perfect present, having turned 24 on Sunday.

“This is just only my second Masters tournament, so it’s kind of a new tournament series for me,” said the Hungarian, who beat Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open in May.

“I’m really enjoying this, I’m very proud for this one,” added Marozsan, who is playing in Asia for the first time.

Later on, US Open semi-finalist Ben Shelton fought back from a set down to defeat Sinner and reach the Shanghai Masters last eight in one of the biggest victories of his young career.

The 19th seed emerged from an excruciatingly tight deciding set to battle through 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) and will face fellow American Korda in the quarter-finals.

Shelton, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the last four in New York last month, did his now-trademark “dialled-in” celebration to mark his first time into the quarter-finals of a Masters tournament.

Shelton, who turned 21 on Monday, endured a torrid opening set against the in-form Sinner, summed up by his double fault to concede the seventh game of an error-strewn first stanza.

The Italian, fresh from winning the China Open in Beijing, clinched the opening set with a well-placed smash.

The athletic Shelton was a changed man in the second, sealing the set with an ace and a roar, and then immediately put Sinner under the cosh to start the decider.

The 22-year-old Sinner survived the initial onslaught, saving five break points to seal a game that lasted nearly 10 minutes, and the set went with serve to force a tiebreak.