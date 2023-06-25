Carlos Alcaraz wins Queen's, returns to world No. 1

LONDON – Carlos Alcaraz will return to world No. 1 after beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first title on grass at Queen’s Club.

He said his ranking would give him a boost but not change his chances at Wimbledon in July.

The Spaniard’s fifth title of the season moves him back ahead of 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings, and he said: “The chances don’t change so much. I mean, Novak is coming to Wimbledon.

“Right now I’m feeling better than the beginning of the week, that’s obvious. Recovering the No. 1 before Wimbledon, it gives you extra motivation, it gives you extra confidence.

“But it doesn’t change too much if I play Wimbledon as the No. 2 or the No. 1.”

Alcaraz was playing on the grass for just the third tournament of his career.

He said: “Being able to win this amazing tournament in my first time that I played here is fantastic.

“To know that I’m (capable of) a good level on grass, obviously (to be) champion of every tournament feels special.”

The 20-year-old has failed to get past the fourth round in two previous attempts at Wimbledon, but his impressive showing suggests he will be the biggest threat to Djokovic securing an eighth title at the All England Club.

After battling past French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the first round, Alcaraz did not drop a set in his final four matches at Queen’s.

De Minaur had dumped out Andy Murray and world No. 6 Holger Rune en route to the final.