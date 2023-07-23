Carlos Alcaraz wins, but Spain loses, at Hopman Cup

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action against Borna Coric of Croatia. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
PARIS - Newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated Croatia’s Borna Coric at the Hopman Cup but could not prevent Spain from crashing out of the rebooted team competition on Saturday.

World number one Alcaraz came through against Coric 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 10-5.

However, Spain were eliminated from contention for the final when Rebeka Masarova was easily defeated by Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-1.

Spain had needed to beat Croatia 3-0 to have any chance of reaching Sunday’s final to play Switzerland.

Instead, either Croatia or Belgium will go through to the final with the successful team only becoming known once the doubles rubber in the Spain versus Croatia tie finishes. AFP

