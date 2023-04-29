Carlos Alcaraz survives scare at Madrid Open

MADRID - Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a major scare before beating Emil Ruusuvuori in three sets to reach the Madrid Open third round on Friday.

World number two and US Open champion Alcaraz fought back to see off the 41st-ranked Finn, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

“It was really tough. I would say I was about to lose,” said Alcaraz who famously defeated Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in Madrid last year.

Alcaraz, fresh from defending his Barcelona title last weekend, will face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the last 16.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz hit 10 aces in his 36 winners but was forced to save nine of 11 break points in the 2hr 16min clash. Five of those came when he was 3-2 down in the second set.

“It was just one point,” added Alcaraz. “One of the break points he had at 2-3 in the second set was like a match point for him.

“I was really happy I was able to save that game and come back a bit. It was really tough. Emil played unbelievably, but I am really, really happy to get through that.”

Matteo Arnaldi gained his first victory over a top-10 player as he upset third-seeded Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-4.

Arnaldi, a 22-year-old Italian ranked 105, who saved a match point against Benoit Paire in the first round, hit 35 winners on his way to a more comfortable victory over Ruud, who reached two Grand Slam finals last year.

“The ball bounces so high and I didn’t like it at first. I struggled a bit,” said Arnaldi.

‘Best match of my life’

“But today, I don’t know, maybe the stadium, maybe the pressure on him, but I played the best match of my life.”

In the third round, Arnaldi will face Spaniard Jaume Munar who advanced when Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor retired with an injured ankle in the second set.