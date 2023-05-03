Carlos Alcaraz says Rafael Nadal still the man to beat at the French Open

MADRID – Carlos Alcaraz expects Rafael Nadal to perform at a “spectacular level” at the French Open if the 14-time champion can overcome his injury issues ahead of the year’s second Grand Slam.

Nadal skipped the ongoing Madrid Open after a setback in his recovery from a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January. The 22-time Major champion also missed tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Alcaraz has emerged as favourite for Roland Garros after victories on clay at Buenos Aires and Barcelona but the world No. 2 said Nadal cannot be written off and hopes his fellow Spaniard will return next week in Rome.

“Hopefully he will be in Rome and then at Roland Garros, where he will be a rival to beat,” Alcaraz told reporters after beating Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Madrid quarter-finals.

“Although he hasn’t played since Australia, a man who has won a tournament 14 times will always be difficult to beat in that tournament, even if he comes without match rhythm.

“It’ll also be difficult for him, tennis requires that competitive rhythm, but Rafa is Rafa, even if he arrives without many matches, he’ll surely show a spectacular level.”

Meanwhile, Zhang Zhizhen became the first Chinese player to reach the quarter-finals of an ATP Masters 1000 event when he beat Taylor Fritz in the Madrid Open fourth round on Tuesday.

The world No. 99 said he would do the best he could against Russian Aslan Karatsev in the last eight after his 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (10-8) victory against the 10th-ranked American.

“I’ll tell you a secret, we had a practice, I lost 6-0 with Karatsev,” said Zhang.

“I’ll do my best. Here everyone is a great player, huge player. They all have some very good results. (I will) try to do the best I can do.”

In February, Wu Yibing beat John Isner in the Dallas Open to become the first Chinese player to lift an ATP tour trophy.

Wu beat Fritz in Dallas on the road to the final, securing a first victory over an ATP top ten opponent for a Chinese player.

Zhang, who is now guaranteed to climb to at least world No. 66 on Monday, followed suit in the Spanish capital to hit a new milestone in a superb year for Chinese tennis.

In the women’s draw, Aryna Sabalenka said her experience playing at the top level of women’s tennis was key to helping her pull through difficult matches after the world No. 2 fought back from a set down to beat unseeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif at the Madrid Open.

Sabalenka, who stopped consulting a psychologist in pre-season and took the mental aspect of her game into her own hands, said that earlier in her career she lacked the composure to win matches that were not going her way.

“I’d get crazy and I would keep screaming, keep throwing the racket probably and keep giving her so many chances to win,” the Belarusian, who won the quarter-final 2-6 6-2 6-1, said. REUTERS, AFP