Carlos Alcaraz returns in style to start Madrid title defence

MADRID - Carlos Alcaraz returned after a month out to start his double Madrid Open title defence with a convincing 6-2, 6-1 win over Alexander Shevchenko on April 26.

The world number three shone on home clay in the Spanish capital to reach the third round, after a forearm problem led to his withdrawals from the Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open.

“It’s been quite a tough month for me, with the uncertainty over when I’d be back,” said Alcaraz.

“The priority today was to see how I felt, in a difficult match.

“The feelings were very good, and I think I played at a very good level despite coming without rhythm... I am very happy and it’s a pleasure to play here in Madrid again.”

Wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm, two-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz quickly dispelled any doubts after his time out by flying out of the blocks in the first set with a break.

The 20-year-old Spaniard was as exciting as ever, frequently on the attack, and secured a second break in the fifth game for a 4-1 lead.