Carlos Alcaraz ready to extend unbeaten run at Indian Wells

Spain's world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz speaking to the media at a news conference ahead of Indian Wells at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 3, 2026.

INDIAN WELLS World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz believes controlling his emotions has been the secret of his unbeaten start to 2026 as he chases a third title of the year at Indian Wells.

Alcaraz, who is targeting a third Indian Wells title after wins in 2023 and 2024, says he is not dwelling on Novak Djokovic’s record 41-match winning streak from 2011.

“Obviously, I know that 41, Novak holds the record,” Alcaraz told reporters on March 3. “You don’t realise how difficult it is until you’re chasing that.

“When you’re on 12 wins, it’s like (winning) four or five more tournaments, the biggest tournaments in the world. You realise... how impressive it is.”

Alcaraz, who has already amassed seven Grand Slam titles, puts his recent success down to learning to keep his temperament in check.

“I think on the court I just I control my emotions even better,” he said.

“I would say that was the key of, you know, the good level of tennis that I have been playing lately... I just control myself, and in a calm place I can find the solutions and I can go through.

“When I was getting mad or when I was playing bad or whatever, I just found the right way again because I was calm.”

Alcaraz could be headed for another high-profile showdown with rival and world No. 2 Jannik Sinner in what has become the sport’s most compelling matchup.

“What’s interesting about Carlos and Jannik is that whenever one gains an edge, the other goes away, figures things out and comes back better,” Tennis Channel analyst Prakash Amritraj told Reuters this week. AFP, REUTERS

