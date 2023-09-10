Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after US Open defeat

Carlos Alcaraz had been set to lead Spain in the Davis Cup Finals, but says he needs rest after "a very long tour". PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

BARCELONA - Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Davis Cup Finals group stage on Saturday after his US Open semi-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev.

Veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas will replace the 20-year-old for the matches in Valencia between Sept 12-17, said the Spanish tennis federation in a statement.

Alcaraz had been set to lead Spain and clash with rival Novak Djokovic, named in Serbia’s team, whom he beat in a thrilling Wimbledon final in July.

“I was very excited to play the Davis Cup for Spain in Valencia, but I have to listen to my body after a very long tour,” wrote Alcaraz on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I need to stop and rest, physically and mentally. The calendar is very demanding, there’s still a lot of the season left and now I have to pick up my strength.”

Alcaraz’s defence of his US Open title was ended by Medvedev who came out on top in their semi-final 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday.

Spain will face Serbia, the Czech Republic and South Korea in their Davis Cup group, aiming to qualify for the last eight, played between Nov 21-26 in Malaga. The top two will progress. AFP

More On This Topic
Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit
I need to raise game against Novak Djokovic, says Daniil Medvedev ahead of US Open final

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top