Carlos Alcaraz needs new rivals for a new era

LONDON – Novak Djokovic was still trying to digest the loss of his Wimbledon crown to Carlos Alcaraz when one reporter asked him whether Sunday’s clash was the start of a great rivalry.

The irony was not lost on Djokovic who, despite still operating at his peak, is 36 years old and in sight of the end of his record-shredding career.

“I would hope so, for my sake,” the Serb said. “He’s going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don’t know how long I’ll be around.”

Djokovic’s rivalries with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, not to mention Andy Murray, have captivated the sport for close to two decades, but time is against him forming another one with Alcaraz, so Sunday’s five-set duel should be savoured.

He played Federer 50 times, 17 of them at Majors; Nadal on 59 occasions, 18 of them at Majors and Murray 36 times, with 10 of them at Grand Slam level.

So far, he has faced the 20-year-old Alcaraz three times.

Certainly, the prospect of another showdown at the US Open in a few weeks is exciting, but whether or not 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic can stretch his career long enough to battle Alcaraz on a regular basis is questionable.

“I think it’s good for the sport, one and two in the world facing each other in five-hours, five-set thrillers. Couldn’t be better for our sport in general, so why not?” Djokovic said.

The reality, however, is that world No. 1 Alcaraz could be left without a serious rival, certainly amongst the current Next Gen brigade, who appear a long way behind the Spanish phenomenon.

“Who’s going to match this kid for the next few years?” 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash said, after Alcaraz ended Djokovic’s 34-match winning run at the grass-court Slam.

The Spaniard himself is trying to dampen expectations, particularly after Djokovic said: “I haven’t played a player like him ever”, noting that the 20-year-old’s game “consists of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself”.

“He’s got basically the best of all three worlds. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality, fighting spirit and incredible defence that we’ve seen with Rafa. I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands, some similarities with my backhands. He is a complete player.”

Alcaraz, however, has tried to keep a lid on things, saying: “I don’t feel that I have confirmed something that we all expected. I try to avoid what people say, what people expect because in the end it’s a pressure that I put on myself.”