Carlos Alcaraz eyes clay-court season after early Miami exit

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Carlos Alcaraz of Spain lunging for a ball during his 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 Miami Open third-round loss to Sebastian Korda of the United States at Hard Rock Stadium on March 22, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI – World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz remained confident his game is improving despite a third-round exit at the Miami Open, and after a few days to reset he will be turning his attention to the clay court season.

“Probably I’m going to go back home,” Alcaraz said after falling in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to 36th-ranked American Sebastian Korda on March 22.

“Chilling with my family, with my friends a couple of days. I don’t know how much my team are going to allow me to have rest and a day off.

“The clay season is around the corner. My mind right now is to take some days off, to reset my mind, reset the batteries, be ready and in good shape for the clay season.”

Korda became the lowest-ranked man to defeat Alcaraz since 55th-ranked David Goffin ousted him in the second round in Miami in 2025. Korda will face Spanish qualifier Martin Landaluce for a place in the quarter-finals.

“It feels great,” said the American, who has been ranked as high as 15th in the world but has endured two seasons disrupted by injuries.

“I took the scenic route, that’s for sure – a little more stress than I would want but happy with how I played, happy with how I stayed with it.”

The Spaniard had built a 73-6 record in the year since his loss to Goffin, including a 16-0 run to start 2026 that included an Australian Open title that made the 22-year-old the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

He added a title in Doha before a semi-final defeat at Indian Wells, and he knows that every lower-ranked player comes out swinging freely against him.

“Obviously when you’re winning tournaments and you have great record win/lose, everything is easier in the way of pressure to the opponents,” he said. “I’m feeling they have more to win than to lose in those matches... they’re playing without pressure.”

Alcaraz is trying to make sure he doesn’t respond by piling pressure on himself.

“I’m not thinking about my pressure,” he said. “I don’t feel it at all. I’m trying to play my best.”

That includes constant work to improve his game, and despite the March 22 result, he’s confident he’s on the right track.

“I would say what I was practising, you know, I think I just did it really well,” he said. “Some couple things in previous tournaments that I just didn’t feel comfortable, I think in this tournament, I started to feel better and better.

“I think the process has been good. Besides the loss today, I think I’m still in the right way.”

In the women’s draw, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka kept her title defence on track with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over 72nd-ranked American Caty McNally that was tougher than the score indicated.

They were on serve after exchanging four breaks in the opening set when Sabalenka gained the decisive break in the final game.

The Belarusian star, trying to complete the “Sunshine Double” after capturing her first Indian Wells title last week, wasted one chance to break in the second set before ramping up her return pressure to break McNally’s on her last two service games.

“She played really great tennis,” Sabalenka said, adding that her hold for 5-4 in the opening set, in a game that went to deuce five times, was key.

“(I’m) super happy to close this match in straight sets,” said Sabalenka, who booked a meeting with China’s Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen – a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Madison Keys.

It was Zheng’s first win over a top-20 player since elbow surgery last July.

World No. 2 Elena Rybakina, who beat Sabalenka in the Australian Open final but fell to her in the Indian Wells title match, moved smoothly into the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.

Rybakina next faces Australian qualifier Talia Gibson. AFP