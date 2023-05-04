Carlos Alcaraz defeats Karen Khachanov to reach Madrid Open semis

MADRID - Defending champion and world number two Carlos Alcaraz defeated Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday to reach the Madrid Open semi-finals.

The top seed, who turns 20 on Friday, fought his way back from 4-1 and 5-2 down in the second set to triumph in one hour 52 minutes.

Alcaraz blew away Alexander Zverev on Tuesday in a repeat of last year’s final in the Spanish capital, but Khachanov put up stiffer opposition.

“Winning this match will give me a lot of confidence, Karen was at a great level and took me to the limit,” said Alcaraz who unleashed 31 winners.

“It was decided by small details and I am very, very happy to be able to get through this round.”

The Russian, who knocked out compatriot Andrey Rublev this week and also reached the Australian Open semi-finals, showed no fear in the first set despite his opponent’s form.

Eventually Alcaraz found a decisive break to take a 4-3 lead with a strong forehand which Khachanov could not return successfully.

The Spaniard consolidated and served it out.

In the second set Khachanov broke for a 3-1 lead when Alcaraz went long after saving a first break point.