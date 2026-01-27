Carlos Alcaraz crushes Alex De Minaur to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his quarter final match against Australia's Alex De Minaur.

– Carlos Alcaraz swept into the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time on Jan 27 and a clash with Alexander Zverev to take a step closer to tennis history.

The Spanish world No. 1 silenced a partisan Melbourne crowd in brushing aside outclassed home hope Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz has yet to drop a set as he arrows in on a maiden Australian Open crown.

“I’m just really happy how I’m playing every match, each round my level is increasing,” he said, in a warning to his rivals.

“Today I felt really comfortable, playing great tennis that I am really proud of,” added Alcaraz, who had never previously gone beyond the quarter-finals in Australia in four previous visits.

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam that Alcaraz has not won.

Should he beat Zverev and then win Feb 1’s final, he would surpass compatriot and legend Rafael Nadal as the youngest man to win all four majors.

Nadal was 24 when he did it.

Top seed Alcaraz started like a train against the Australian sixth seed, who has reached the last eight of all the Grand Slams – and still never gone further.

In a topsy-turvy opening set, six-time major champion Alcaraz raced into a 3-0 lead, only for De Minaur to rattle off three games in a row for 3-3, to roars of approval.

A pumped-up Alcaraz stopped the rot and forged a 5-3 lead, but then squandered the chance to close out the set and was broken.

They were at 5-5 when Alcaraz ramped up the intensity to win the next two games and take the set, with De Minaur left kicking himself for failing to take his chances.

The 26-year-old Australian paid the price, Alcaraz punishing him to seize the second set in 44 minutes.

He took that momentum into the third set and stepped it up another notch.

He grabbed a 3-0 lead in less than 20 minutes on his way to a ruthless win, sealing it with his fifth ace.

Earlier, German third seed Zverev sent down 24 aces in a 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) victory over American Learner Tien to book his last-four spot.

“I have seen him throughout the whole tournament and I know he is playing great, aggressive tennis,” Alcaraz said of Zverev.

“I have to be ready, not just me but my whole team as well. We need to play tactically really well, it’s going to be a great battle.”

Zverev will go into the semi-finals relishing being injury-free for the first time in a year, as he continues his quest for a first Grand Slam title.

The German, 28, endured a series of shoulder, back and ankle injuries throughout 2025 but says he is now in good health.

“I think being pain-free is the biggest change that I’ve had in the last 12 months,” he said.

“It’s a constant struggle. When you are dealing with injuries, with certain pain and aches, and when you are feeling like you can’t do every single move freely, it’s just tiring also mentally for you.

“Then you maybe don’t go for your shots as much. You maybe don’t rely on your body as much.”

He added that being fit has allowed him to work on his game more.

“I’ve worked on my aggressive game. I’ve worked on my first shots after the serve, my first forehand after the serve, maybe a bit more serve and volleying as well,” he said.

“If those things work for me, then I think success will come as well.” AFP, REUTERS