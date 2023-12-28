Carlos Alcaraz clinches victory over Novak Djokovic in Riyadh Season Tennis Cup

RIYADH – Novak Djokovic may be 36, but the 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz believes that the Serbian great is quite the same age as him in terms of his competitiveness and longevity.

On Dec 27, the Spaniard triumphed over the world No. 1 in an exhibition match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The duo met four times in 2023 – in the French Open semi-finals, Wimbledon final, Cincinnati final and the semis of the ATP Finals – with Djokovic winning all but the title-decider at the All England Club.

“It’s incredible to share the court with him in this event and in official tournaments,” said Alcaraz of the 24-time Grand Slam champion who won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open last season.

“I am learning from him. After watching him win the big tournaments I always dreamt about being in this position and playing against him face to face. I am really happy to play with him and hopefully, I can keep going.

“He seems like he is 20 so we are going to share the court more than once. I want to congratulate him and thank him for playing this match with me.”

Alcaraz made an impressive start in the much-anticipated match played at the Kingdom Arena, breaking Djokovic’s serve in the opening game and holding his serve with some errors from the Serb.

However, Djokovic bounced back with some brilliant returns to regain a 3-2 lead and secured the first set 6-4.

Alcaraz came back strongly in the second set and clinched it 6-4 with two consecutive aces to level things up.

The deciding set began with Djokovic making a spectacular start, taking advantage of a missed lob from Alcaraz and the proceedings heated up as the score remained close.

The sixth game saw Djokovic break back and level the scores at 3-3 in one of the most intense and dramatic games of the match, taking the upper hand on the third break point and then leading in the next game.

Alcaraz made a crucial breakthrough at 4-4, capitalising on an error from Djokovic, before going on to clinch the win.

“It’s fantastic to have Alcaraz in our sport,” Djokovic said.