Brilliant Carlos Alcaraz fells Sebastian Korda to book French Open fourth-round spot

PARIS - Third seed Carlos Alcaraz sparkled and showed steely resolve in his most convincing match at the French Open in 2024 for a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over American Sebastian Korda to reach the fourth round of Roland Garros on May 31.

Still wearing a compression sleeve after a recent forearm issue, Alcaraz produced a stellar show in a rematch of the duo's 2022 encounter to firmly put himself back in the conversation as the favourite to lift the title in Paris and a third major.

"I feel amazing, feel great playing on this court. Obviously I have great memories here," Alcaraz said.

"Great matches I've played before. I'm feeling better and better every match I play. The crowd was amazing. Every day it's even better. I'm excited to play in the second week in Paris again. Hopefully I'll keep going."

The lively Alcaraz broke Korda in a close opening game but the world number three allowed his 27th-seeded opponent to hit back instantly and drag him into a fight on a cold evening on Court Philippe Chatrier.