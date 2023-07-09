‘Breathless’ Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva reaches Wimbledon second week

LONDON – Ambitious Russian prodigy Mirra Andreeva, playing in her first senior grass-court tournament at the age of 16, upset her compatriot and 22nd seed Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon, despite admitting she was “out of breath almost every point”.

Andreeva, who had to come through qualifying, was playing her sixth match of the tournament but looked fresh and composed on Court Three and produced some stunning strokes to down her seasoned 22-year-old opponent.

However, she said: “I have been working on (my emotions) really hard with my coaches, with my parents, we talked a lot. Now I know it is easier or better to control my emotions on court.

“But today, honestly, even if I wanted to show some emotions, I honestly couldn’t because I was out of breath almost every point.”

The teenager, ranked 102nd in the world, caught the eye when she reached the third round at her first Grand Slam at the French Open last month and has now gone one better.

She is already looking ahead to next year when she hopes to be a seed rather than a qualifier.

Andreeva took the first set on Sunday in half an hour before Potapova had time to settle, with a rare move to the net and a volley winner.

Potapova, who won the junior title here in 2016, found some range and consistency at the start of the second set and broke twice to lead 4-1 but Andreeva discovered new reserves of energy and fight and took three games in a row.

A clearly frustrated Potapova, admonishing herself when shots went awry, then needed to defend seven break points in an exhausting game lasting almost 10 minutes.

But Andreeva, who now lives and trains in Cannes in the south of France, was undeterred and continued to show remarkable maturity and calm. She broke serve for 6-5 and triumphed after an hour and 35 minutes when Potapova dumped a lob into the net.

She said she was feeling great after her second-set comeback and was enjoying the atmosphere at Wimbledon.

“It is just amazing here. You see all the pro players, you see (Novak) Djokovic, you see (Andy) Murray... yes the atmosphere is great and I hope next year I will be in a different locker room (for seeds) that is the level above.”

Andreeva will play American Madison Keys, the 25th seed, in the fourth round.