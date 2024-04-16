Brandon Nakashima ousts Andrey Rublev in Barcelona Open first round

BARCELONA, Spain - Brandon Nakashima dumped a raging Andrey Rublev out of the Barcelona Open in the first round with a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory on April 16.

The American, ranked 87th, ousted the world number eight, who made five double faults and only forced one break point in the match.

Nakashima edged the first set by breaking the Russian in the ninth game for 5-4 and then surviving a break point before serving out.

Rublev, second seed at the tournament, saved four second-set break points but tumbled to defeat in the tie-break after sending a backhand long.

The Russian smashed his racket repeatedly on the ground before storming off.