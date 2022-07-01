Boulter and Tan in last 32 after stunning seeds

LONDON • British wild card Katie Boulter dedicated yesterday's shock second-round Wimbledon win over last year's finalist Karolina Pliskova to her late grandmother, who died earlier this week.

She came from a set down to beat the Czech sixth seed 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 on Centre Court, to the delight of the home fans. "I have absolutely no words right now," said the emotional world No. 118.

"I am literally shaking... and if I can have you behind me, I can probably go a long way."

Harmony Tan's surprise run also continued as she claimed another scalp in Spanish 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo. Her 6-3, 6-4 victory, on the heels of her first-round upset of tennis great Serena Williams, was vindicated after the Frenchwoman of Cambodian Chinese descent was flamed on Instagram by her doubles partner Tamara Korpatsch.

Tan was blasted for pulling out of their first-round doubles match a day earlier in order to preserve her fitness for her singles contest - a decision the German said was classless - but she has now progressed to the third round of a Slam for the first time.

World No. 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek was given a stern test at the All England Club by unseeded Dutchwoman Lesley Kerkhove but survived the three-set thriller 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to also advance.

In the men's draw, Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas romped into the third round with an accomplished 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Jordan Thompson under the roof on Court One.

The win sets up a crowd-pleasing clash with another Australian, fiery showman Nick Kyrgios, tomorrow. "We've had some great matches at many levels of competition," Tsitsipas said of his next opponent, who pulled off a 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win over Serbian 26th seed Filip Krajinovic to make the last 32 for the sixth time.

Kyrgios was involved in a row with a heckling fan during his opening match that ended with him spitting at the unknown man with a probe now under way. However, the Australian Open doubles champion later took aim at the media for their portrayal of him. "What are you going to say? Nothing today. Dumbfounded all of you," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WIMBLEDON

