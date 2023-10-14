Big-serving Hubert Hurkacz powers into Shanghai Masters final

SHANGHAI – Big-serving Hubert Hurkacz blasted his way into the final of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday with a ruthless 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Korda of the United States.

The 16th-seeded Pole sent down 14 aces as he barrelled his way into a meeting with either fifth seed Andrey Rublev or 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

They play their semi-final later on Saturday.

The 26th seed Korda, who was contesting his first Masters semi-final, was always up against it in the face of a barrage from Hurkacz.

The 26-year-old Pole did not face a single break point on his powerful serve and wrapped up the last-four encounter on his second match point after 77 minutes.

“Seb is a really tough opponent and great returner so you need to play well against him otherwise he ends up taking advantage of your shots,” said Hurkacz, who has six titles already, including winning the Miami Masters in 2021.

“I’m just really happy with my performance today,” added the Pole, who won 85 per cent (40/47) of points behind his first serve on Saturday. “I was serving well, playing some good groundstrokes and definitely putting pressure on Sebi from the ground.”

Hurkacz, who has the highest number of aces in the tournament with 77, said his serve is “a big thing for me”.

“It’s really important to set up the point with the serve and if I am serving well that puts pressure on the opponent and they know they need to serve well,” he said.

“I’m working on being difficult to play against. It’s the same with every opponent. They try to come out with their best foot forward that day and they’re trying to (implement) their tactics or plan against you. You’ve just got to stay mentally strong and really battle.”

Meanwhile, China’s Zheng Qinwen reached the final of a WTA tournament on home soil for the first time, making the Zhengzhou Open showpiece after easing past 31st-ranked Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday in 75 minutes.

It is world No. 24 Zheng’s third career final after the Pan Pacific Open in September 2022 and the

Palermo Ladies Open in July. She lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the former before beat the home favourite Paolini on a clay court in the Italian city.

The 21-year-old, who reached a first Grand Slam quarter-final at the US Open in September, will face world No. 18 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the final on Sunday.

The former French Open champion beat Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the other semi-final 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday. AFP