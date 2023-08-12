Big names crash out as Carlos Alcaraz admits confidence is lacking before US Open

TORONTO – It was a day of upsets in Canada on Friday, as top tennis stars find themselves losing momentum ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year – the US Open which will start in about two weeks on Aug 28.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was the biggest name to crash out at the Toronto Masters, and admitted that he needs to have more confidence in his game following his surprise defeat by American Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is also hoping to iron out any issues in Cincinnati this week.

He made a slow start for the third straight match in Toronto and fell to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 defeat – his first since the French Open semi-finals in June – with the loss a blow to his preparations ahead of his US Open title defence.

“I realise that I didn’t play well, these matches,” the Wimbledon champion said after losing to Paul for a second straight year in Canada. “All I can do now is practise to be better. I have some weeks before the US Open.

“But now I have to be focused on Cincinnati. It’s a Masters 1000. It’s a big tournament as well. Obviously, I take a lot of lessons from this tournament.

“I think I did well some things, but probably everything can be better. I always say you can be better in everything even if you’ve played your best matches in your career.

“But right now, I have to improve a lot of things, getting more confidence in my game.”

Alcaraz could meet Paul again in the Cincinnati third round after slipping to 1-2 in their head-to-head-meetings and he is aware of the threat the American poses in the last warm-up tournament before the US Open.

“He’s certainly a complete player. The matches that we’ve played have been really tough ones – last year in Miami and this one,” Alcaraz said.

“He’s a really solid player. Has great talent, great shots. He’s really fast as well.

“So he’s one of the best players in the world right now. There’s no doubt about it. He’s really tough on every surface. He’s a mix of everything. It makes him really tough.”

Paul will next take on Italian Jannik Sinner for a place in the final.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, the 2021 US Open champion, was also sent spinning out of the tournament, falling 7-6 (9-7), 7-5 to Australian Alex de Minaur.