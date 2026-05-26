Berrettini taps 'psycho' mentality for injury comebacks

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PARIS, May 25 - Italian Matteo Berrettini said he was "a little bit psycho" for embracing the grind of injury comebacks following his 6-7(2) 7-5 6-1 6-2 win over Marton Fucsovics on Monday in his first French Open appearance since 2021.

Once ranked as high as number six in the world, Berrettini has struggled with fitness issues and missed eight out of the 18 Grand Slams since his runner-up finish to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon five years ago.

Berrettini has slipped down the rankings with world number one Jannik Sinner now leading Italy's hopes at the majors, but the 30-year-old said injuries were something that he had faced since a young age.

"When injuries come, you're always negative and you don't want to stop, and you think 'I could have done this' or 'I could have done that' but I look in the mirror and I'm so proud of my career and what I've achieved," Berrettini told reporters.

"Those who know me since I was a kid know I've been getting injured since I was 12, basically. It's a part of who I am. If I have a big serve, big forehand, I also have this issue.

"I also have a resilient mind and always work hard to come back ... I like to compete. I like to put myself in situations where most people would struggle ... I'm a little bit psycho.

"I like to compete. I like to have fun with it. I like to win as many matches as possible. It's been five years since I played Paris. It feels good to be here talking about a win."

World number 105 Berrettini, who plays Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of Roland Garros, is already looking forward to Wimbledon starting next month, though he may need a wild card to play at the All England Club.

"My agent is here. I don't know if he's going to ask for a wild card, but I don't think they're going to give me one," the Italian said.

"We'll see. If I get in, I get in. Otherwise, I'll play the qualifiers. I know the level that I have. I know that I've been in worse situations in terms of rankings. Of course, Wimbledon is one of my favourite tournaments.

"Last year I was seeded in Wimbledon and I couldn't really compete the way I wanted to. So it's more important the way I'm competing than what I'm competing for." REUTERS