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Berrettini returns to French Open quarter-finals

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Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his fourth round match against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Tennis, French Open, Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 1, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his fourth round match against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Tennis, French Open, Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 1, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

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PARIS, June 1 - Italian Matteo Berrettini reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second time on Monday by beating Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(6), matching his best result at Roland Garros after returning to the tournament for the first time in five years.

• Berrettini had missed the previous four editions because of injuries and arrived in Paris ranked world number 105.

• He saved two match points against Francisco Comesana in the third round.

• Berrettini became the lowest-ranked men's quarter-finalist at Roland Garros since 2007.

• He saved three set points in the third set and prevailed on first match point.

• Berrettini next faces American Frances Tiafoe or fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

• Cerundolo saw his breakthrough run end after spending more than 12 hours on court to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

• Cerundolo rallied from two sets down to beat world number one Jannik Sinner in the second round. He then defeated Martin Landaluce in another five-set marathon lasting five hours and 58 minutes, the third-longest match in Roland Garros history. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.