Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli lead Italy past Spain for third straight Davis Cup title

Italy's Matteo Berrettini (centre) surrounded by teammates as he lifts the Davis Cup trophy after their victory over Spain in Bologna, Italy, on Nov 23.

BOLOGNA – Italy captured a remarkable third consecutive Davis Cup title on Nov 23 with Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli winning their singles matches for a 2-0 triumph over Spain in the best-of-three tie in Bologna.

Inspired by loud support from the home crowd, Berrettini dispatched Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4 in the opening match before Cobolli overcame Jaume Munar 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 to seal the triumph for Filippo Volandri’s team.

The victory over six-time winners Spain marked Italy’s fourth Davis Cup crown overall, following wins in 1976, 2023 and 2024.

Italy also became the first nation to win three consecutive Davis Cup titles since the Challenge Round was abolished following the 1971 event.

Both teams were missing key players, with Spain deprived of Carlos Alcaraz and Italy without Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti.

But Berrettini and Cobolli rose to the occasion magnificently.

“It’s the third consecutive one. I’m crying. I didn’t cry for the first one. It’s unbelievable. This is a big, big team. Some of them not even here: Sinner, Musetti, (Matteo) Arnaldi,” Volandri said.

The head of the International Tennis Federation insisted on Nov 23 that top players are not snubbing the Davis Cup.

“There’s this false feeling out there that top players don’t represent their nation. That’s not true,” David Haggerty told reporters ahead of the final.

“Some of those top players that played in the qualifier round or the second qualifier round didn’t make it to the finals. And so we had many top players that have played,” added Haggerty.

“And while Jannik and Carlos would be nice to have here, their teams are competing with the spirit of the strength that they provide to their teammates.”

American Taylor Fritz, Australian Alex de Minaur, Dane Holger Rune and Norwegian Casper Ruud – all in the top 20 of the men’s rankings – featured in the early rounds of the competition, without managing to lead their country to finals in Bologna.

On Nov 23, after a series of tight service games to start the opener, Berrettini broke Carreno Busta for a 5-3 lead and closed out the set with ease in just over 30 minutes.

With the second set finely poised at 4-4, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up struck again at the decisive moment, breaking for a 5-4 lead before serving out the match to love.

Berrettini, ranked 56th in the world, banged down 13 aces and unleashed 21 winners as the 29-year-old extended his Davis Cup singles winning streak to 11 matches.

“The team is big, we’re guys who love each other, a big team. And now come on Flavio, go for it,” Berrettini said after his win.

The former world No. 6 was also key to Italy’s Davis Cup success in 2024 when he won all six matches he contested in the elite men’s team competition.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his singles match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. PHOTO: REUTERS

Munar had raced to a double break and a 5-0 lead before Cobolli finally got on the board. The 28-year-old Spaniard, ranked 36th, remained composed under pressure, and from the baseline he was relentless, closing out the set 6-1.

Cobolli faced another early setback when he was broken in the opening game of the second set, but the 23-year-old Italian roared back, sending the home crowd wild with his spirited response.

Cobolli, ranked 22nd, eventually forced a decider after a gruelling second set that lasted 90 minutes. In a tense tiebreak, the Italian needed seven set points before finally converting.

The drama continued into the third set, where Cobolli earned the first break at 6-5 and then served out the match with remarkable composure to complete a stunning comeback.

Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrates during the men's singles tennis match against Spain's Jaume Munar in the finals on Nov 23. PHOTO: EPA

His triumph was followed by jubilant celebrations as his Italian teammates embraced him on the court.

“It's impossible to describe this feeling,” Cobolli said. “I dreamed a lot for this night. I played an amazing match today. I don’t know how I won. The match was tough. Jaume played so good.

“We cannot lose for our country. Sometimes you learn, but you never lose. If you give all you have in your heart... I don't know what I did today. I don’t know where I am. The only thing I know is that I'm world champion.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the team’s achievement, posting on X: “Determination, talent and heart: Italy triumphs again in the Davis Cup. Champions!” REUTERS, AFP