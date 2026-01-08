Straitstimes.com header logo

Bergs upsets Mensik as Belgium beat Czech Republic to reach United Cup semis

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup - Final 8 - Semi Final - Italy v Belgium - SuperTennis Arena, Bologna, Italy - November 21, 2025 Belgium's Zizou Bergs in action during his singles match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup - Final 8 - Semi Final - Italy v Belgium - SuperTennis Arena, Bologna, Italy - November 21, 2025 Belgium's Zizou Bergs in action during his singles match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

SYDNEY, Jan 8 - Zizou Bergs stunned world number 18 Jakub Mensik and Elise Mertens outplayed Barbora Krejcikova as Belgium beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in the United Cup quarter-finals on Thursday to set up a last-four clash with Switzerland.

Mensik struggled with double faults in the second set as Bergs won 6-2 7-6(4), before former world number one Mertens beat Krejcikova 5-7 6-1 7-5 to seal the tie.

Bergs, ranked 42nd in the world, landed four aces as he took the first set in 31 minutes, and kept his cool through a tense second-set tiebreak to clinch his second straight win over a top-20-ranked opponent, having beaten Canadian world number five Felix Auger-Aliassime in the group stage.

"You’re so close, you’re playing big points. I got tight, I go backwards, I play defensive. So it was a very big struggle in the end. I'm so happy for myself and the team," Bergs said.

Mertens wore down two-time Grand Slam winner Krejcikova who committed seven double faults in the third set.

"I felt like I had to play a little aggressive... I'm really happy I could turn it around. It was 1-0 for Belgium, so I could play freely, thanks to Zizou," Mertens said.

Australia face Poland on Friday for a place in Saturday's first semi-final against the United States. REUTERS

