Bencic powers past McNally into third round of French Open

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Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in action during her second round match against Caty McNally of the U.S., Tennis, French Open, Roland Garros, Paris, France on May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, May 27 - Former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic became the first women's player to reach the third round of the French Open after the Swiss beat American Caty McNally 6-4 6-0 on Wednesday.

• Bencic is competing in the French Open after a gap of two years, having missed the 2024 edition after giving birth to her daughter Bella and the 2025 edition with an arm injury.

• With her comfortable victory, the 29-year-old reached the third round in Paris for the first time since 2022.

• Bencic, who won the Tokyo Olympics gold medal in 2021, was too good for McNally on Court Simonne-Mathieu, advancing in 84 minutes, converting six breaks from seven opportunities.

• The 63rd-ranked McNally struggled to find her rhythm on a warm morning in Paris.

• Former world number four Bencic will take on either American Peyton Stearns or Ukrainian Daria Snigur in the next round.

• Bencic, a two-times Grand Slam semi-finalist, has never gone beyond the third round of the Paris major. REUTERS