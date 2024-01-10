Ben Shelton ends losing run to reach Auckland quarter-finals

AUCKLAND – Top seed Ben Shelton got his Australian Open preparations back on track with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan at the Auckland Classic on Jan 10, having suffered a series of first-round defeats in earlier tournaments.

The American world No. 16 reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, the last four at the US Open and secured a first ATP title in Tokyo in his first full season on tour in 2023.

But the 21-year-old ended his campaign with first-round exits in Vienna and Paris, before another first-up loss last week at the Brisbane International.

“It was definitely a tough match playing against Fabian,” said Shelton after getting past the world No. 65 in 71 minutes.

“I had a tough win against him last year at a Challenger tournament. So really cool to have a match-up first against him, he’s a great player. It was a fun match but happy to get through it.”

Shelton, who sent down 10 aces, faces a quarter-final on Jan 11 against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, who beat Austrian seventh seed Sebastian Ofner 7-5, 6-3, one of four seeds to tumble out on Jan 10.

“It was a pretty cool experience here,” added Shelton, who reached the second round on his Auckland debut in 2023.

“Last year when I played, we got a lot of rain, I didn’t play any of my matches outside and I didn’t get to see any of (the crowd) out here. So it was a really cool atmosphere, thanks everyone for coming out and it was a blast.”

In other matches, third-seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina was thrashed 6-1, 6-1 by France’s Alexandre Muller and eighth-seeded Australian Max Purcell lost 6-2, 6-4 to Japan’s Taro Daniel.

Fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada lost his first singles match of the year 7-6 (11-9), 7-5 to German Daniel Altmaier.

Second-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie survived a scare from French teenager Luca Van Assche, before winning 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1.

In women’s tennis, world No. 5 Jessica Pegula rallied from a slow start to overcome 69th-ranked Bernarda Pera and set up a quarter-final against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Adelaide International.

The second seed needed nearly 2½ hours to win the all-American battle 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Memorial Drive.

After splitting the first two sets, Pegula started the deciding set with a break, but lost it in the sixth game before breaking again for a 4-3 lead.