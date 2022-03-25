Barty's future? Just 'have to wait and see'

BRISBANE • Ashleigh Barty remains coy about her future, telling the media yesterday that "you'll have to wait and see" as speculation mounted about what comes next after her shock retirement.

The world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion stunned the tennis world on Wednesday by quitting aged just 25, saying she had fulfilled her dreams and was "spent physically".

It sparked an outpouring of praise for the Australian, led by American great Serena Williams.

Barty spoke publicly for the first time yesterday since her announcement on social media but deflected questions on her future plans.

"You'll have to wait and see, I'm not giving you everything right now. It's all right, you can be patient. Patience is a virtue," she told reporters in Brisbane. "We'll see."

Barty previously walked away from tennis to play in cricket's Big Bash League, with local media speculating a return to the crease could be on the cards.

Others have suggested she could become a professional golfer - she has an impressive 3.9 handicap and is the local women's champion at Brookwater Golf and Country Club - or take up Australian Rules football, given her close ties with Richmond captain Katie Brennan and her love for the Tigers.

"I have seen some brilliant photoshops as a jockey, lawn bowls," the multi-talented Barty joked.

"I love sport, I'm a sport nut like a lot of Australians are. I'll be lured to it. I have always been an athlete in the sense of trying different things, but we'll see how we go."

Barty, who is of Aboriginal descent, did confirm she wanted to work more with indigenous Australians and spend time with her mum and dad, calling herself a "homebody".

"I have always wanted to have the time to contribute more in other ways," she said. "And I think now I have got that opportunity. I've been fortunate enough to have so many opportunities given to me from tennis, and now I'm ready to really give back in ways that I'm passionate about."

Marriage to long-term boyfriend Garry Kissick is also on the horizon. A date has been set, but Barty has yet to reveal it.

While her sudden retirement at the peak of her career continues to send shock waves throughout the sport, those in her inner circle had seen it coming.

Coach Craig Tyzzer admitted that Barty had been thinking about hanging up her racket for good as far back as her breakthrough Grand Slam success at the French Open in 2019.

"The first thing she said to me was, 'Can I retire now?'," he said.

"I sort of went, 'Hang on, I'm not ready for that'. It's not a shock to me. Ash does her own thing and when we started together, she wanted to do it the way she wanted to do it. I think it's the right time."

Two-time Major winner and compatriot Pat Rafter added: "She had it in the back of her mind that she was just going to win Wimbledon (last year) because that meant so much to her, and then lay the rackets down.

"She wants to have a pretty simple life. I'm pretty sure she wants to go the footy on Friday night and watch her beloved Richmond win. That would be the ultimate day for her, at home with the family and having a game of golf."

Barty's retirement means Iga Swiatek will become world No. 1 for the first time when the rankings are updated next week.

On the 20-year-old Pole, who won the 2020 French Open, Barty said: "She thoroughly deserves it. I hope she can take it and still be her, do it her own way, and really chase what she's after in her career and her dreams."

