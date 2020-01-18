Barty warms up for home Slam

ADELAIDE • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty knows exactly what she needs to fuel her challenge for the Australian Open title next week - an adrenaline rush.

The Australian survived a scare at the Adelaide International yesterday, before beating American Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) to advance to today's final against world No. 24 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

"It was probably my first real taste (this year) of some adrenaline late in matches," Barty, 23, said.

"And that is what we're after, to try and practise those things as best we can.

"I felt like I did what I wanted to do well tonight and got over the line in the end."

The 19-year-old Yastremska defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the other semi-final earlier yesterday.

She has faced Barty once before, in a straight-sets win over the Australian in Miami last year.

"I had a good pre-season, I worked on a lot of things and I think that's paying off. Each game, I'm playing better and better," Yastremska said ahead of today's final.

A win over Yastremska will be a much-needed boost for Barty, who lost to American Jennifer Brady in her Brisbane International opener last week.

She faces the double burden of being world No. 1 and the focus of an expectant host nation as she seeks to win the Australian Open amid challenges from record-chasing Serena Williams and a host of other contenders.

The Queenslander climbed to the top of the rankings last year and will start her Melbourne Park campaign having won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open and the WTA Finals in Shenzhen. Her successes raised hopes that she could end the 42-year wait for a home winner in Melbourne.

But going by what happened recently, handling the pressure could prove arduous for Barty.

In November, leading Australia's charge to win the Fed Cup for the first time in 45 years against France in Perth, she suffered an upset loss to Kristina Mladenovic, which ended her team's hopes.

Yet Barty said she is ready.

"Having a number next to your name doesn't guarantee anything. It doesn't guarantee wins. You still have to go out there, do the work - put all those kind of runs on the board, I suppose - and work from there," she said.

"All you can do is try and do your best every single match."

REUTERS