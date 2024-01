Australian Open order of play on Saturday

Sep 7, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Rohan Bopanna of India hits an overhead in front of partner Matthew Ebden of Australia against Nicolas Mahut of France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France (both not pictured) on day eleven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

REUTERS