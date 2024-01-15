Australian Open day two

MELBOURNE - Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11):

2018 JABEUR CRUISES PAST STARODUBTSEVA

Three-times Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur had few problems advancing to the second round, the Tunisian beating Ukraine's Yulia Starodubtseva 6-3 6-1.

READ MORE:

Seasoned stars Murray, Wawrinka make early Australian Open exits

Gauff romps, Vondrousova crashes out as qualifiers thrive in Melbourne

Djokovic 'just another player' for Popyrin ahead of Australian Open meeting

Wonder shot helps Tsitsipas into second round in Melbourne

Gauff says she wasn't mad after calling 'foul' on USTA cartoon

'It's going to happen', organisers defend late Melbourne finishes

Gauff calms her nerves and finds her serve to advance

Seventh seed Vondrousova sent packing by Yastremska at Australian Open

Contrasting opening wins for champions Djokovic, Sabalenka in Melbourne

Australian Open order of play on Monday

Nostalgic Osaka seeks third Australian Open crown

Djokovic comes through Prizmic test in Melbourne opener

Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Sabalenka launches Australian Open defence with speedy win over Seidel

Wozniacki through to Australian Open second round as Linette retires

Relief for Sakkari after horror Grand Slam streak snapped

Sinner stays focused after winning start at Australian Open

Sinner buoyed by 'Carota Boys' as fan group make Melbourne Park debut

1940 KHACHANOV GRINDS PAST ALTMAIER

Karen Khachanov, the 15th seed, recovered from a set down and won two tiebreaks to beat Germany's Daniel Altmaier 5-7 6-3 7-6(5) 7-6(3) and reach the second round.

1930 MONFILS EASES PAST HANFMANN

Frenchman Gael Monfils stormed into the second round with a 6-4 6-3 7-5 win over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. Monfils, 37, sent down 16 aces and 43 winners while winning 13 points at the net.

1925 MURRAY MAKES FIRST-ROUND EXIT

Andy Murray was dumped out in the first round by Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the Briton losing 6-4 6-2 6-2 in just under two and a half hours.

1716 PAVLYUCHENKOVA SENDS VEKIC PACKING

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a three-time quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park, beat 21st seed Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-4 6-4 to book a spot in the second round.

1638 TSITSIPAS SEALS COMEBACK WIN

Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied from a set down to beat lucky loser Zizou Bergs 5-7 6-1 6-1 6-3 and move into the second round.

Bergs was a late replacement for the injured Matteo Berrettini, and Tsitsipas said the change of opponent had thrown him off his game early on.

Also in the men's draw, three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka exited in the first round after losing 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3 6-0 to France's Adrian Mannarino.

1601 SIEGEMUND SURVIVES SECOND-SET SCARE

Germany's Laura Siegemund held off Russian 17th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova to win 6-2 3-6 7-6(9) and reach the second round, where she will face Australian Storm Hunter.

1455 MEDVEDEV'S SOURCES FAIL HIM

Daniil Medvedev joked that the information he had gathered on opponent Terence Atmane from players on the ATP Tour had proved inaccurate.

"He's just coming to tour so I didn't know much about him...," he said.

"Everyone told me he had a better forehand than backhand. But if you look at the stats, he missed like three backhands. Thanks guys."

1449 MEDVEDEV THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND

Medvedev reached the second round when opponent Atmane retired, with the Russian third seed leading 5-7 6-2 6-4 1-0.

Atmane appeared to pull up with cramp and initially soldiered on but decided he could not continue after dropping the third set and being broken early in the fourth.

1315 GAUFF STEAMROLLS SCHMIEDLOVA

Reigning U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, the fourth seed in Melbourne, secured a comfortable 6-3 6-0 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia at Rod Laver Arena to secure a spot in the second round.

1232 VONDROUSOVA STUNNED BY YASTREMSKA

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova crashed to a shock first-round defeat by Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska, who thumped the seventh-seeded Czech 6-1 6-2.

Yastremska's compatriot, 19th seed Elina Svitolina also made a fast start with a 6-2 6-2 win over local hope Taylah Preston.

1114 PLAY UNDERWAY

The action at Melbourne Park began on the outer courts as scheduled on the second day of the year's first Grand Slam. The weather was pleasant with the temperature hovering at about 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit) with a slight chance of rain later. REUTERS