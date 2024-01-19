Australian Open day six

MELBOURNE - Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11):

1245 ANISIMOVA KNOCKS OUT BADOSA

American Amanda Anisimova made it through to the fourth round of the Australian Open for a third time with a 7-5 6-4 win over former world number two Paula Badosa of Spain.

1111 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON ANOTHER COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit).

READ MORE

Australian Open order of play on Friday

Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Etcheverry

Medvedev caps off day of great escapes, Rybakina out after wild tie-break

Racket change helps Medvedev thwart Ruusuvuori in marathon battle

Rybakina exits Australian Open as Blinkova edges 42-point tiebreak

Rune bounced out of Australian Open by wildcard Cazaux

Alcaraz staves off Sonego threat to reach Australian Open third round

World number one Swiatek survives huge Collins scare

Zverev avoids shock Australian Open upset by qualifier Klein

Collins announces impending retirement after Australian Open exit REUTERS