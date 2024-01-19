Australian Open day six

MELBOURNE - Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11):
1245 ANISIMOVA KNOCKS OUT BADOSA
American Amanda Anisimova made it through to the fourth round of the Australian Open for a third time with a 7-5 6-4 win over former world number two Paula Badosa of Spain.
1111 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON ANOTHER COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK
Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit).
