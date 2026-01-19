Australian Open day one

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Jan 18 - Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open on Sunday (times GMT):

1202 ALCARAZ EASES PAST WALTON

World number one Carlos Alcaraz made light work of Australian Adam Walton, sailing into the second round with a 6-3 7-6(2) 6-2 win.

Spaniard Alcaraz, who is hoping to achieve a career Grand Slam by winning the title in Melbourne, next faces Yannick Hanfmann.

1153 RADUCANU DOWNS SAWANGKAEW

Briton Emma Raducanu began her campaign with a comprehensive 6-4 6-1 win over Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew in an hour and 11 minutes.

Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, faces Russian-born Austrian Anastasia Potapova in the second round.

1116 - WILLIAMS RUNS OUT OF STEAM AGAINST DANILOVIC

Venus Williams's Melbourne Park return was short-lived but memorable as the seven-times Grand Slam singles champion started strongly before losing 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 to Serbian Olga Danilovic.

American Williams, twice an Australian Open singles finalist, returned to the tournament for the first time since 2021 after receiving a wildcard.

The 45-year-old became the oldest woman to feature in the Australian Open main draw, surpassing Japan's Kimiko Date who was 44 when she bowed out in the first round in 2015.

Williams last won a Grand Slam match at Wimbledon in 2021.

1020 - SHOWMAN BUBLIK INTO SECOND ROUND

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, the 10th seed, faced few problems as he overcame American Jenson Brooksby 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the second round.

Bublik, known for his phenomenal touch and penchant for trick shots, is in fine form and broke into the top 10 for the first time in his career this month after winning the Hong Kong Open.

0930 - SABALENKA GETS DOMINANT WIN

Aryna Sabalenka shrugged off an early break of serve to power past Australian Open debutante Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah 6-4 6-1 and reach the second round. The world number one celebrated her victory by taking a selfie with tennis greats Roger Federer and Rod Laver who were in the stands.

0815 - TIAFOE WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS

American Frances Tiafoe, the 29th seed, beat home favourite Jason Kubler 7-6(4) 6-3 6-2. Tiafoe's compatriot Michael Zheng defeated another player from the United States, Sebastian Korda, 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-7(0) 6-3 to advance.

0700 - QUALIFIER SONMEZ MAKES SECOND ROUND

After coming through qualifying, Zeynep Sonmez became the first player from Turkey to reach the second round of the women's singles at the Australian Open after the 23-year-old beat 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5 4-6 6-4.

0645 - DAY SESSION ATTENDANCE RECORD

The Australian Open set an attendance record for a day session with 73,235 fans at Melbourne Park on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 68,883 set on the 'middle' Saturday of the event in 2019.

0550 - JACQUEMOT UPSETS KOSTYUK IN TIEBREAK THRILLER

Tournament debutante Elsa Jacquemot upset 20th seed Marta Kostyuk 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 7-6(10-7) in the first Australian Open women's singles match in the Open Era to be decided via three tiebreaks.

Brisbane finalist Kostyuk rolled her ankle in the third set of the 3-1/2-hour contest but managed to see out the match.

0510 - ZVEREV COMES BACK FROM SET DOWN TO WIN

Third seed Alexander Zverev dropped the first set but came back to beat Canada's Gabriel Diallo 6-7(1) 6-1 6-4 6-2. A finalist last year, the German looked rusty early on but settled in the second set and soon got his big serve booming, firing down 15 aces to move into the next round.

0430 - SAKKARI AND CERUNDOLO THROUGH

Greece’s Maria Sakkari beat her French opponent Leolia Jeanjean 6-4 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena, while men's 18th seed Francisco Cerundolo moved past China's Zhang Zhizhen 6-3 7-6(0) 6-3.

0410 - ETCHEVERRY GOES THE DISTANCE

Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 and immediately collapsed to the ground in exhausted celebration after nearly four hours on court.

0400 - SVITOLINA MOVES PAST BUCSA

Fresh off her 19th WTA title win in Auckland last week, Ukrainian 12th seed Elina Svitolina stormed past Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-4 6-1.

0240 - COBOLLI MAKES SHOCK EXIT

Flavio Cobolli becomes the first men's seed to be eliminated after the Italian 20th seed lost 7-6(1) 6-4 6-1 to British qualifier Arthur Fery.

Cobolli appeared to be battling illness during the match and received medical attention in the third set.

0210 - YASTREMSKA FIRST SEED TO FALL

Ukraine's 26th seed Dayana Yastremska becomes the first singles seed to be knocked out, with the former Melbourne Park semi-finalist losing 6-4 7-5 to Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

0150 - PAOLINI OFF TO STRONG START

Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini made quick work of her opponent on Rod Laver Arena, beating Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1 6-2.

"I will enjoy my Sunday now," Paolini scribbled on a courtside camera lens before exiting.

0145 - GIBSON FIRST PLAYER TO WIN

Australian wildcard Talia Gibson becomes the first match winner in the main draw when the 21-year-old took down Anna Blinkova 6-1 6-3.

"I want to say thank you to everyone that came out. I couldn't believe the number of people there were in here today. It means a lot," she said.

0140 - GROUND PASS SALES HALTED

Tournament director Craig Tiley said Tennis Australia had to pause ground pass sales for day one of the tournament due to intense demand.

"Attendees will still be able to purchase stadium tickets today," Tiley told reporters.

0040 - PLAY STARTS ON THE MAIN SHOWCOURTS

Play started on the main showcourts in bright sunshine at Melbourne Park with Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini kicking off her bid for a first Grand Slam title against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Rod Laver Arena's centre court.

Greece's Maria Sakkari was up against Frenchwoman Leolia Jeanjean on Margaret Court Arena while men's 20th seed Flavio Cobolli was playing Briton Arthur Fery on John Cain Arena.

ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY (Prefix number denotes seeding)

ROD LAVER ARENA (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) v 7-Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Gabriel Diallo (Canada)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah (France)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Adam Walton (Australia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

Day session

Maria Sakkari (Greece) v Leolia Jeanjean (France)

18-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) v Zhang Zhizhen (China)

10-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v Jenson Brooksby (U.S.)

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Thailand) v 28-Emma Raducanu (Britain)

JOHN CAIN ARENA (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)

Arthur Fery (Britain) v 20-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

12-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Cristina Bucsa (Spain)

29-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Jason Kubler (Australia)

Olga Danilovic (Serbia) v Venus Williams (U.S.) REUTERS