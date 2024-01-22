Australian Open day nine

MELBOURNE - Highlights of the ninth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11):

1422 YASTREMSKA UPSETS AZARENKA

Dayana Yastremska sent twice champion Victoria Azarenka tumbling out of the Australian Open as the 23-year-old Ukrainian prevailed 7-6(6) 6-4 to book a spot in her first Melbourne Park quarter-final.

1408 NOSKOVA INTO QUARTERS AFTER SVITOLINA RETIRES

Czech teenager Linda Noskova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final after former world number three Elina Svitolina retired due to an injury.

The Ukrainian was trailing 3-0 in the first set and had already taken a medical timeout when she was forced to quit due to what appeared to be an issue with her lower back.

1213 - FOURTH ROUND ACTION UNDERWAY ON DAY NINE

Fourth round action got underway as scheduled at Melbourne Park when twice champion Victoria Azarenka took to Rod Laver Arena to play Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

There were blustery conditions at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 19 degrees Celsius (66 fahrenheit). REUTERS