Australian Open day four

MELBOURNE - Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, all times local (GMT +11):

1148 WOZNIACKI, TIMOFEEVA GET PLAY UNDER WAY

Former champion Caroline Wozniacki began her second round contest against Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva as scheduled under the roof on John Cain Arena.

Big crowds made their way to Melbourne Park undeterred by the rain and grey skies.

1008 RAIN DELAYS START ON OUTER COURTS

Organisers said the start of play on the outer courts, which was scheduled for 11 a.m., would be delayed until at least mid-day due to persistent rain around Melbourne Park. REUTERS