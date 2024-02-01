Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner the same ‘ragazzo’ as before

ROME – Jannik Sinner said on Jan 31 that winning the Australian Open has not changed him but he now has ambitions to be No. 1 in the world.

“I’m the same boy I was before I won the title,” the 22-year-old, who is the first Italian to win at Melbourne Park, insisted on his return to Rome.

“Feeling the warmth and enthusiasm of the people pleases me, but I’m the same ‘ragazzo’ (lad) I was a fortnight ago.”

His dramatic win over Daniil Medvedev on Jan 28, which saw him come back from two sets down to win in five, sparked a wave of “Sinnermania” in Italy but he is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“I’m taking this popularity in my stride,” Sinner said.

“I’m happy to share all these emotions but it was only one tournament, and it’s possible that my results won’t be as good in the future,” added the man who ended a 48-year Grand Slam drought for Italian men’s tennis.

He is the first Italian man to win a Slam since Adriano Panatta – the only man to beat Bjorn Borg on the red clay of Roland Garros – defeated Harold Solomon in the final of the 1976 French Open.

Since arriving in Rome from Melbourne on Jan 30, Sinner has met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He will also be received by President Sergio Mattarella together with the Italian team that won the 2023 Davis Cup.

The demands on his time mean that the world No. 4 has withdrawn from next week’s Marseille tournament, but he is looking to get back into action as soon as possible.

“Australia’s over, we’ll have to look ahead and get back to training,” he said.

“The aim (of this season) was to get slightly better results in the Grand Slams than last year when I reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

“The first Grand Slam of the year went well but there are still three more, so the season doesn’t end here.”

Sinner also has his sights set on becoming the best player in the world, although he recognises that may take some time yet.

“To be No. 1 in the world? You have to take things one step at a time,” he said.

“I’m aware that I still need to improve my physical condition, my strength and my endurance. I can do everything a little better, particularly on my serve. There’s still work to be done.” AFP