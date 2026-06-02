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Auger-Aliassime swats aside Tabilo to reach French Open quarters

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PARIS, June 1 - Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 6-3 7-5 6-1 at the French Open on Monday to become the first Canadian man to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments and stay on track for his maiden major title.

• Canadian world number six Auger-Aliassime eased through the opening set before Toronto-born Tabilo stepped up his game.

• The players went toe-to-toe until Tabilo dropped his serve in the 11th game, handing Auger-Aliassime the advantage.

• A clean hold meant Auger-Aliassime had a two-set lead and the 25-year-old barely looked back from there.

• After edging ahead in the third, the fourth seed finished the match in style.

• Auger-Aliassime looked fresh despite being taken to five sets in his opener and playing two four-set matches.

• He will take on Flavio Cobolli in the next round, after the 10th seed beat American Zachary Svajda. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.