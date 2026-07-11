Auger-Aliassime parts ways with long-time coach Fontang after Wimbledon exit

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Jul 7, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves the ball during his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day nine at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

July 11 - Felix Auger-Aliassime has parted ways with longtime coach Frederic Fontang following the Canadian's five-set defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Under Fontang's guidance, Auger-Aliassime won nine ATP singles titles and climbed to a career-high ranking of world number four.

The split brings an end to a decade-long partnership that began when Fontang started coaching Auger-Aliassime at the age of 16.

"After nearly ten years of working together, it has recently been decided that Wimbledon would be my last tournament with Frederic by my side as my coach," Auger-Aliassime said in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Since I was 16 years old, he has guided my development and helped me experience incredible moments through this sport. He has also been by my side during the toughest moments of my career.

"In those difficult times, I always found in him the calm, composure, and wisdom I needed to overcome those challenges. Looking back today, I can say that beyond being an outstanding coach, he has been a true mentor throughout my journey into adulthood." REUTERS